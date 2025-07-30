Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Attends Chesapeake Public Schools STEMKAMP Family Day [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Attends Chesapeake Public Schools STEMKAMP Family Day

    CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    The Norfolk Naval Shipyard People Experience Team was ‘buggin’ out’ with military families within the community July 31 at the STEMKAMP Family Day on behalf of Chesapeake Public Schools, held at Oscar Smith High School!

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 12:27
    Photo ID: 9232668
    VIRIN: 250731-N-N2259-3887
    Resolution: 848x1131
    Size: 205.35 KB
    Location: CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Attends Chesapeake Public Schools STEMKAMP Family Day [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Attends Chesapeake Public Schools STEMKAMP Family Day
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Attends Chesapeake Public Schools STEMKAMP Family Day
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Attends Chesapeake Public Schools STEMKAMP Family Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STEM
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Outreach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download