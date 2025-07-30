Marine Corps Security Forces Battalion (MCSFBn), Bangor Holds Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marine Corps Security Forces Battalion (MCSFBn), Bangor held a change of command ceremony on July 1, 2025, at Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific in Bangor., Wash.

Lt. Col. Benjamin Early relieved Lt. Col. Ian Dunlap as the battalion’s commander. MCSFBn partners with SSP at Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific to support the Navy’s strategic deterrence mission by providing force protection to ensure strategic assets within SWFPAC’s area of responsibility are secure.. SSP is the Navy command that sustains the strategic weapons system (SWS) on the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines (SSBN) and supports the integration of the D5LE weapon system on the new Columbia-class SSBNs. Looking to the future, SSP is actively modernizing the sea-based leg of the nuclear triad and creating regional strike capabilities of the future through development of the nuclear-armed sea launched cruise missile and the non-nuclear hypersonic conventional prompt strike system. (U.S. Navy photos by Cody Brown and Roglenna “Missy” Anderson)