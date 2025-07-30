Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Security Forces Battalion (MCSFBn), Bangor Holds Change of Command [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marine Corps Security Forces Battalion (MCSFBn), Bangor Holds Change of Command

    BANGOR, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Cody Brown 

    Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific

    Marine Corps Security Forces Battalion (MCSFBn), Bangor held a change of command ceremony on July 1, 2025, at Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific in Bangor., Wash.
    Lt. Col. Benjamin Early relieved Lt. Col. Ian Dunlap as the battalion’s commander. MCSFBn partners with SSP at Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific to support the Navy’s strategic deterrence mission by providing force protection to ensure strategic assets within SWFPAC’s area of responsibility are secure.. SSP is the Navy command that sustains the strategic weapons system (SWS) on the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines (SSBN) and supports the integration of the D5LE weapon system on the new Columbia-class SSBNs. Looking to the future, SSP is actively modernizing the sea-based leg of the nuclear triad and creating regional strike capabilities of the future through development of the nuclear-armed sea launched cruise missile and the non-nuclear hypersonic conventional prompt strike system. (U.S. Navy photos by Cody Brown and Roglenna “Missy” Anderson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 10:56
    Photo ID: 9232511
    VIRIN: 250731-N-X1701-1007
    Resolution: 2428x1618
    Size: 574.34 KB
    Location: BANGOR, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Security Forces Battalion (MCSFBn), Bangor Holds Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by Cody Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Corps Security Forces Battalion – Bangor (MCSFBn) Holds Change of Command
    Marine Corps Security Forces Battalion (MCSFBn), Bangor Holds Change of Command
    Marine Corps Security Forces Battalion (MCSFBn), Bangor Holds Change of Command
    Marine Corps Security Forces Battalion (MCSFBn), Bangor Holds Change of Command
    Marine Corps Security Forces Battalion (MCSFBn), Bangor Holds Change of Command
    Marine Corps Security Forces Battalion (MCSFBn), Bangor Holds Change of Command
    Marine Corps Security Forces Battalion (MCSFBn), Bangor Holds Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download