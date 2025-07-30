Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Stuttgart, Host-Nation first responders prepare for back-to-school with training exercise [Image 24 of 35]

    USAG Stuttgart, Host-Nation first responders prepare for back-to-school with training exercise

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Balmina Sehra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    USAG Stuttgart’s Directorate of Emergency Services, along with German emergency partners, conducted joint training at Stuttgart High School from July 28 – Aug. 1 to improve their response strategies for school emergencies. As part of the exercise, participants acted out various scenarios they were only briefed on minutes beforehand, making the training as realistic as possible. The training focused on enhancing coordination and familiarizing teams with the school layout to ensure they are prepared to protect students and staff in a crisis. The exercise concluded on the first day of Antiterrorism Awareness Month, reinforcing the importance of vigilance and preparedness in the Stuttgart community.

