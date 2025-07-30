USAG Stuttgart, Host-Nation first responders prepare for back-to-school with training exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

USAG Stuttgart’s Directorate of Emergency Services, along with German emergency partners, conducted joint training at Stuttgart High School from July 28 – Aug. 1 to improve their response strategies for school emergencies. As part of the exercise, participants acted out various scenarios they were only briefed on minutes beforehand, making the training as realistic and dynamic as possible. The training focused on enhancing coordination and familiarizing teams with the school layout to ensure they are prepared to protect students and staff in a crisis. The exercise concluded on the first day of Antiterrorism Awareness Month, reinforcing the importance of vigilance and preparedness in the Stuttgart community.