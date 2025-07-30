ARTP 25.1| 3/12 CO Meets with Local Mayors

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Frank Mastromauro, left, meets with Yoshihiko Sato, the mayor of Shibecha town, during Artillery Relocation Training Program 25.1 at Shibecha, Hokkaido, Japan, June 5, 2025. ARTP, established by the 1997 Special Action Committee in Okinawa, relocates live-fire artillery training from Okinawa to mainland Japan to maintain readiness and stabilize U.S. Forces' basing, enhancing regional security across Japan and the Indo-Pacific. This training boosts the capabilities and readiness of the Marine Corps' only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit, enabling accurate indirect fire support. Mastromauro, a native of Massachusetts, is the commanding officer of 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Jeffery Pruett)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 02:58
|Photo ID:
|9231757
|VIRIN:
|250605-M-HU167-1228
|Resolution:
|4759x3173
|Size:
|7.77 MB
|Location:
|SHIBECHA, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
