Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ARTP 25.1| 3/12 CO Meets with Local Mayors [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ARTP 25.1| 3/12 CO Meets with Local Mayors

    HAMANAKA, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Frank Mastromauro, left, shakes hands with Yutaka Ishizuka, the deputy mayor of Hamanaka town, during Artillery Relocation Training Program 25.1 at Hamanaka, Hokkaido, Japan, June 5, 2025. ARTP, established by the 1997 Special Action Committee in Okinawa, relocates live-fire artillery training from Okinawa to mainland Japan to maintain readiness and stabilize U.S. Forces' basing, enhancing regional security across Japan and the Indo-Pacific. This training boosts the capabilities and readiness of the Marine Corps' only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit, enabling accurate indirect fire support. Mastromauro, a native of Massachusetts, is the commanding officer of 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Jeffery Pruett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 02:58
    Photo ID: 9231751
    VIRIN: 250605-M-HU167-1050
    Resolution: 4555x3037
    Size: 6.31 MB
    Location: HAMANAKA, HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARTP 25.1| 3/12 CO Meets with Local Mayors [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Jeffrey Pruett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ARTP 25.1| 3/12 CO Meets with Local Mayors
    ARTP 25.1| 3/12 CO Meets with Local Mayors
    ARTP 25.1| 3/12 CO Meets with Local Mayors
    ARTP 25.1| 3/12 CO Meets with Local Mayors
    ARTP 25.1| 3/12 CO Meets with Local Mayors
    ARTP 25.1| 3/12 CO Meets with Local Mayors
    ARTP 25.1| 3/12 CO Meets with Local Mayors
    ARTP 25.1| 3/12 CO Meets with Local Mayors
    ARTP 25.1| 3/12 CO Meets with Local Mayors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARTP
    3/12
    3D MARDIV
    12th MLR
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download