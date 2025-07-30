Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARTP 25.1| Marines and Sailors Participate in a Community Relations Event [Image 6 of 6]

    ARTP 25.1| Marines and Sailors Participate in a Community Relations Event

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    06.22.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffrey Pruett 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Navy Hospital Apprentice Pricilla Bennett paints a bench during a community relations event in support of Artillery Relocation Training Program 25.1 at Hokkaido, Japan, June 23, 2025. ARTP, established by the 1997 Special Action Committee in Okinawa, relocates live-fire artillery training from Okinawa to mainland Japan to maintain readiness and stabilize U.S. Forces' basing, enhancing regional security across Japan and the Indo-Pacific. This training boosts the capabilities and readiness of the Marine Corps' only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit, enabling accurate indirect fire support. Bennett, a native of Tennessee, is a corpsman with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Jeffery Pruett)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 02:58
    Photo ID: 9231730
    VIRIN: 250623-M-HU167-1362
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 12.79 MB
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

