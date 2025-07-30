ARTP 25.1| Marines and Sailors Participate in a Community Relations Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Hospital Apprentice Pricilla Bennett paints a bench during a community relations event in support of Artillery Relocation Training Program 25.1 at Hokkaido, Japan, June 23, 2025. ARTP, established by the 1997 Special Action Committee in Okinawa, relocates live-fire artillery training from Okinawa to mainland Japan to maintain readiness and stabilize U.S. Forces' basing, enhancing regional security across Japan and the Indo-Pacific. This training boosts the capabilities and readiness of the Marine Corps' only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit, enabling accurate indirect fire support. Bennett, a native of Tennessee, is a corpsman with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Jeffery Pruett)