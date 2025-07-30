ARTP 25.1| 3/12 Recognizes Marines and Sailors During an Award Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Frank Mastromauro, left, gives a challenge coin to U.S. Navy Hospitalman Apprentice Pricilla Bennett during an award ceremony for Artillery Relocation Training Program 25.1 at Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, June 2025. ARTP, established by the 1997 Special Action Committee in Okinawa, relocates live-fire artillery training from Okinawa to mainland Japan to maintain readiness and stabilize U.S. Forces' basing, enhancing regional security across Japan and the Indo-Pacific. This training boosts the capabilities and readiness of the Marine Corps' only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit, enabling accurate indirect fire support. Mastromauro, a native of Massachusetts, is the commanding officer of 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division. Bennett, a native of Tennessee, is a hospital corpsman with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d MARDIV. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Jeffery Pruett)