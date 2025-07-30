18th LRS Vehicle Maintenance keeps Kadena moving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A truck assigned to the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance flight is parked outside of a building on Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 30, 2025. The flight operates staggered shifts to ensure continuous maintenance coverage and support for the 18th Wing’s vehicle fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)