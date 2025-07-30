A truck assigned to the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance flight is parked outside of a building on Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 30, 2025. The flight operates staggered shifts to ensure continuous maintenance coverage and support for the 18th Wing’s vehicle fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 01:43
|Photo ID:
|9231657
|VIRIN:
|250729-F-OO000-2152
|Resolution:
|3778x2514
|Size:
|813.79 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AB, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th LRS Vehicle Maintenance keeps Kadena moving [Image 7 of 7], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.