Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th LRS Vehicle Maintenance keeps Kadena moving [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    18th LRS Vehicle Maintenance keeps Kadena moving

    KADENA AB, JAPAN

    06.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seth Aguon, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, positions an engine on a line trailer at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 30, 2025. From oil changes to full engine overhauls, the vehicle maintenance flight ensures over 100 vehicles are mission-ready at any given time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 01:43
    Photo ID: 9231655
    VIRIN: 250729-F-OO000-2141
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: KADENA AB, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th LRS Vehicle Maintenance keeps Kadena moving [Image 7 of 7], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th LRS Vehicle Maintenance keeps Kadena moving
    18th LRS Vehicle Maintenance keeps Kadena moving
    18th LRS Vehicle Maintenance keeps Kadena moving
    18th LRS Vehicle Maintenance keeps Kadena moving
    18th LRS Vehicle Maintenance keeps Kadena moving
    18th LRS Vehicle Maintenance keeps Kadena moving
    18th LRS Vehicle Maintenance keeps Kadena moving

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    18th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Repair
    Mechanics
    Vehicle Maintenance
    Kadena Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download