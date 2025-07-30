18th LRS Vehicle Maintenance keeps Kadena moving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seth Aguon, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, positions an engine on a line trailer at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 30, 2025. From oil changes to full engine overhauls, the vehicle maintenance flight ensures over 100 vehicles are mission-ready at any given time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)