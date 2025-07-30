U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seth Aguon, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, positions an engine on a line trailer at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 30, 2025. The previous engine required replacing after a fuel line was disconnected. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 01:43
|Photo ID:
|9231652
|VIRIN:
|250729-F-OO000-2014
|Resolution:
|4730x3147
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AB, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th LRS Vehicle Maintenance keeps Kadena moving [Image 7 of 7], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.