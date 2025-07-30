18th LRS Vehicle Maintenance keeps Kadena moving

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Seth Aguon, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, places a screw inside an engine for a line trailer at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 30, 2025. From routine servicing to complex repairs, the vehicle maintenance flight keeps over 2,000 vehicles ready to support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)