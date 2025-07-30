ARTP 25.1| 3/12 Executes a Crew-Served Weapons Live-Fire Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ryan Sheridan, left, and Lance Cpl. Brady Pelletier change the barrel of an M240B machine gun during a crew-served weapons range in support of Artillery Relocation Training Program 25.1 at Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, June 17, 2025. ARTP, established by the 1997 Special Action Committee in Okinawa, relocates live-fire artillery training from Okinawa to mainland Japan to maintain readiness and stabilize U.S. Forces' basing, enhancing regional security across Japan and the Indo-Pacific. This training boosts the capabilities and readiness of the Marine Corps' only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit, enabling accurate indirect fire support. Pelletier, a native of Massachusetts, is a sensor support Marine and Sheridan, a native of Ohio, is a transmission systems operator with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Jeffery Pruett)