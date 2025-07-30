Civil Engineers ensure aircraft land safely during DLE series

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jesse Sims, an electrical power production craftsman assigned to the 119th Civil Engineer Squadron, North Dakota Air National Guard, untangles a cable as part of arresting cable maintenance at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 29, 2025. Civil engineers’ regular maintenance of emergency systems allows pilots to execute a safe emergency landing during the Air Force’s first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)