    Civil Engineers ensure aircraft land safely during DLE series [Image 2 of 6]

    Civil Engineers ensure aircraft land safely during DLE series

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jesse Sims, an electrical power production craftsman assigned to the 119th Civil Engineer Squadron, North Dakota Air National Guard, tests the tensile strength of an arresting cable system at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 29, 2025. Civil engineers’ regular maintenance of emergency systems allows pilots to execute safe emergency landings during the Air Force’s first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 23:45
    Photo ID: 9231433
    VIRIN: 250729-F-CN281-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Engineers ensure aircraft land safely during DLE series [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jordan McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    North Dakota Air National Guard
    DLE
    maintenance
    safety
    Department-Level Exercise series
    emergency landings

