Civil Engineers ensure aircraft land safely during DLE series

From left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jesse Sims, an electrical power production craftsman assigned to the 119th Civil Engineer Squadron, North Dakota Air National Guard, and U.S. Air Force Airman Johnathan Romero, a 36th CES electrical power production apprentice, perform arresting cable system maintenance at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 28, 2025. The 36th CES’s regular maintenance of emergency systems allows pilots to be able to safely execute emergency landings during the Air Force’s first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)