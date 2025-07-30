Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific, European, and American Military Allies and Partners Launch First Senior Enlisted Leader Forum at Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium in Manila [Image 10 of 10]

    Pacific, European, and American Military Allies and Partners Launch First Senior Enlisted Leader Forum at Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium in Manila

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    07.08.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    A group of senior enlisted leaders from several countries pose for a photo during the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, July 8, 2025, in Manila, Philippines. As part of PALS, this was the first time senior enlisted leaders had a dedicated forum to come together to build relationships and discuss ways to better mentor, lead, and develop their enlisted forces. Through discussions, engagements, and presentations, PALS enhances cooperation, tackles common threats, protects shared resources, and maintains sovereignty in the Indo-Pacific. This year’s symposium hosted senior leaders from 23 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (Photo courtesy of the Philippine Marine Corps)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 23:30
    Photo ID: 9231429
    VIRIN: 250708-M-M0303-1006
    Resolution: 3735x1577
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: MANILA, PH
    This work, Pacific, European, and American Military Allies and Partners Launch First Senior Enlisted Leader Forum at Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium in Manila [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARFORPAC
    PALS
    Philippines
    PALS25

