Pacific, European, and American Military Allies and Partners Launch First Senior Enlisted Leader Forum at Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium in Manila

A group of senior enlisted leaders from several countries pose for a photo during the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, July 8, 2025, in Manila, Philippines. As part of PALS, this was the first time senior enlisted leaders had a dedicated forum to come together to build relationships and discuss ways to better mentor, lead, and develop their enlisted forces. Through discussions, engagements, and presentations, PALS enhances cooperation, tackles common threats, protects shared resources, and maintains sovereignty in the Indo-Pacific. This year’s symposium hosted senior leaders from 23 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (Photo courtesy of the Philippine Marine Corps)