Vet Site Limón, Costa Rica CP25

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 29, 2025) Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, puts a donated collar on a dog at the mobile veterinary site in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 29, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 22:48
|Photo ID:
|9231406
|VIRIN:
|250729-N-DI219-1068
|Resolution:
|4820x3885
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|LIMON, CR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
