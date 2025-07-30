Vet Site Limón, Costa Rica CP25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 29, 2025) U.S. Army Lt. Col. Audra Blasi, a veterinarian assigned to the New Mexico National Guard, and Costa Rican veterinarians from the Municipal of Limón Animal Welfare Office perform spay and neuter surgeries on dogs in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 29, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)