LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 29, 2025) U.S. Army Pfc. Angel Bautista, a veterinary technician assigned to the 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Support Services, prepares a dog for surgery in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 29, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 22:48
|Photo ID:
|9231402
|VIRIN:
|250729-N-DI219-1024
|Resolution:
|5255x3627
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|LIMóN, CR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vet Site Limón, Costa Rica CP25 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Jonas Womack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.