    Vet Site Limón, Costa Rica CP25 [Image 2 of 9]

    Vet Site Limón, Costa Rica CP25

    LIMóN, COSTA RICA

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonas Womack 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 29, 2025) U.S. Army Spc. Ali Peer, a veterinary technician, and Staff Sgt. Markell McKee, food service inspector, both assigned to 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Support Services, prepare a dog for surgery in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 29, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 22:48
    Photo ID: 9231383
    VIRIN: 250729-N-DI219-1026
    Resolution: 5139x4000
    Size: 1003.21 KB
    Location: LIMóN, CR
    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25
    US Navy

