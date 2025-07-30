Vet Site Limón, Costa Rica CP25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 29, 2025) Capt. Ryan Kendall, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 40 (DESRON 40) and Continuing Promise 2025 mission commander, U.S. Army Capt. Alexandria Bufford, a veterinarian assigned to the 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Support Services, and Capt. Grace Key, commanding officer, USNS Comfort Medical Treatment Facility, converse on the functions of the mobile veterinary site in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 29, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)