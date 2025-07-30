Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Air Facility Misawa participates in Operation Citadel Pacific 2025 [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Naval Air Facility Misawa participates in Operation Citadel Pacific 2025

    HACHINOHE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Johnson 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    20250731-N-PF241-1294 Hachinohe, Japan (Jul. 31, 2025) – U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Second Class Isael Figueroa-Sanchez, assigned to Naval Air Facility Misawa Security Department, participates in an Integrated Training Team exercise at Defense Fuel Support Point (DFSP) Hachinohe, in support of Operation Citadel Pacific 2025. Exercise Citadel Pacific 2025 is a Navy anti-terrorism force protection exercise being conducted at installations across the Pacific. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat but is used to evaluate the readiness of Fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Religious Programs Specialist Second Class David Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 21:02
    Photo ID: 9231218
    VIRIN: 250731-N-PF241-2294
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: HACHINOHE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Air Facility Misawa participates in Operation Citadel Pacific 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 David Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Air Facility Misawa participates in Operation Citadel Pacific 2025
    Naval Air Facility Misawa participates in Operation Citadel Pacific 2025
    Naval Air Facility Misawa participates in Operation Citadel Pacific 2025
    Naval Air Facility Misawa participates in Operation Citadel Pacific 2025
    Naval Air Facility Misawa participates in Operation Citadel Pacific 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAF Misawa
    Navy Region Japan
    US Navy Security Forces
    US Navy
    Operation Citadel Pacific 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download