Naval Air Facility Misawa participates in Operation Citadel Pacific 2025

20250731-N-PF241-1294 Hachinohe, Japan (Jul. 31, 2025) – U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Second Class Isael Figueroa-Sanchez, assigned to Naval Air Facility Misawa Security Department, participates in an Integrated Training Team exercise at Defense Fuel Support Point (DFSP) Hachinohe, in support of Operation Citadel Pacific 2025. Exercise Citadel Pacific 2025 is a Navy anti-terrorism force protection exercise being conducted at installations across the Pacific. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat but is used to evaluate the readiness of Fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Religious Programs Specialist Second Class David Johnson)