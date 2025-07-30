71st RQS conducts airdrops during Relámpago de los Andes 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Pararescueman exits an aircraft in Coveñas, Colombia, July 29, 2025. Relámpago de los Andes showcases the U.S. Air Force and Colombian Aerospace Force’s ability to rapidly deploy and employ forces around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)