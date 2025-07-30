Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    71st RQS conducts airdrops during Relámpago de los Andes 2025 [Image 7 of 9]

    71st RQS conducts airdrops during Relámpago de los Andes 2025

    COVEñAS, COLOMBIA

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    Air Forces Southern

    A U.S. Air Force Pararescueman exits an aircraft in Coveñas, Colombia, July 29, 2025. Relámpago de los Andes showcases the U.S. Air Force and Colombian Aerospace Force’s ability to rapidly deploy and employ forces around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)

    This work, 71st RQS conducts airdrops during Relámpago de los Andes 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFSOUTH
    Strengthening Partnerships
    Enduring Promise
    Interoperability
    RDLA25
    RDLA

