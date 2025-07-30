71st RQS conducts airdrops during Relámpago de los Andes 2025

U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen exit an aircraft during in Coveñas, Colombia, July 29, 2025. These pararescuemen integrated with aircrew from the 71st Rescue Squadron to conduct an airdrop during exercise Relámpago de los Andes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)
