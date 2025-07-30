Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation Industry Days Rucker 2025 [Image 6 of 6]

    FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Kelly Morris    

    Aviation Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commanding general, thanks Maj. Gen. Jason C. Slider, who serves as commanding general at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, for participating in the Aviation Industry Days event at Fort Rucker, Ala., July 29, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
