U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Col. Sonny Avichal, is interviewed by California Office of Emergency Services in front of the Eliot Arts Magnet Academy in Altadena, CA. The focus of the interview was the status of the debris removal due to damage from the 2025 Southern California wildfires.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 13:24
|Photo ID:
|9230194
|VIRIN:
|250728-A-YY531-6609
|Resolution:
|3000x4500
|Size:
|4.53 MB
|Location:
|ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE updates California Office of Emergency Services on debris removal status in Altadena, California. [Image 3 of 3], by Jeffrey Henon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.