Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE updates California Office of Emergency Services on debris removal status in Altadena, California. [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE updates California Office of Emergency Services on debris removal status in Altadena, California.

    ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Col. Sonny Avichal, is interviewed by California Office of Emergency Services in front of the Eliot Arts Magnet Academy in Altadena, CA. The focus of the interview was the status of the debris removal due to damage from the 2025 Southern California wildfires.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 13:24
    Photo ID: 9230176
    VIRIN: 250728-A-YY531-1263
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE updates California Office of Emergency Services on debris removal status in Altadena, California. [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE updates California Office of Emergency Services on debris removal status in Altadena, California.
    USACE updates California Office of Emergency Services on debris removal status in Altadena, California.
    USACE updates California Office of Emergency Services on debris removal status in Altadena, California.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Altadena
    debris removal
    LAWildfires25
    SoCalWildfires
    USACE
    Eaton Canyon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download