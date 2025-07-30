Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus taxis on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 28, 2025. The KC-46 enhances global mobility and mission flexibility with the ability to carry cargo, passengers and perform aeromedical evacuations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 13:14
    Photo ID: 9230169
    VIRIN: 250728-F-OY799-1018
    Resolution: 7219x4061
    Size: 14.4 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, KC-46 on the flight line at Travis AFB, by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pegasus
    USAF
    KC-46
    Airmen

