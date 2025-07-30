KC-46 on the flight line at Travis AFB

A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus taxis on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 28, 2025. The KC-46 enhances global mobility and mission flexibility with the ability to carry cargo, passengers and perform aeromedical evacuations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 13:14
|Photo ID:
|9230169
|VIRIN:
|250728-F-OY799-1018
|Resolution:
|7219x4061
|Size:
|14.4 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
