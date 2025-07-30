KC-46 on the flight line at Travis AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus taxis on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 28, 2025. The KC-46 enhances global mobility and mission flexibility with the ability to carry cargo, passengers and perform aeromedical evacuations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)