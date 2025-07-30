Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretaries Cup 2025

    NEW LONDON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Leo Avila 

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    Graphic created for tickets for the 2025 Secretaries Cup football game between the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy go on sale Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. This year’s matchup will take place at Fenway Park on Saturday, Nov. 15, the first time the historic rivalry will be played in a Major League stadium. (U.S. Coast Guard graphic created by Petty Officer Second Class Janessa Warschkow.)

