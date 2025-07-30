Secretaries Cup 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Graphic created for tickets for the 2025 Secretaries Cup football game between the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy go on sale Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. This year’s matchup will take place at Fenway Park on Saturday, Nov. 15, the first time the historic rivalry will be played in a Major League stadium. (U.S. Coast Guard graphic created by Petty Officer Second Class Janessa Warschkow.)