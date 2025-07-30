Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LEAPFEST 2025 (Pre Jump Training)

    LEAPFEST 2025 (Pre Jump Training)

    RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A group of International Paratroopers conduct Airborne static line jump training during Leapfest at Camp Fogarty, East Greenwich, R.I., July 29, 2025. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 11:15
    This work, LEAPFEST 2025 (Pre Jump Training), by SSG Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

