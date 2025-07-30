LEAPFEST 2025 (Pre Jump Training)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A group of International Paratroopers conduct Airborne static line jump training during Leapfest at Camp Fogarty, East Greenwich, R.I., July 29, 2025. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner)