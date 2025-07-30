LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army and International Paratroopers conduct a static line airborne familiarization jump out of a Ch-47 Chinook Helicopter during Leapfest at the Quonset Army Aviation Support Facility in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, July 30, 2025. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner)