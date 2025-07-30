Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump) [Image 21 of 35]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)

    NORTH KINGSTOWN, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army and International Paratroopers conduct a static line airborne familiarization jump out of a Ch-47 Chinook Helicopter during Leapfest at the Quonset Army Aviation Support Facility in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, July 30, 2025. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Eric Kestner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 10:04
    Photo ID: 9229709
    VIRIN: 250730-A-CG814-1269
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.24 MB
    Location: NORTH KINGSTOWN, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump) [Image 35 of 35], by SSG Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)
    LEAPFEST 2025 (Familiarization Jump)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leapfest
    Paratroopers
    U.S. Army
    Rhode Island
    International Parachute Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download