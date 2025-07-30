NNSY Holds Ribbon Cutting for New Shaft Lathe Installation Inside Shop 31

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Securing our workforce with the tools they need to succeed! Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) held a ribbon cutting ceremony July 28 in honor of the new Machine Tool Research (MTR) Computer Numerical Control (CNC) shaft lathe installation inside Shop 31. This new addition ensures NNSY can grow its workload of shafts as well as repair and upgrade the older shaft lathes NNSY has inside the shop. This was a tremendous partnership with NNSY’s Code 931, Code 900F, and the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP). This shaft lathe was purchased under SIOP, a comprehensive, long-term recapitalization effort in infrastructure and industrial plant equipment at the Navy’s four public shipyards, expanding shipyard capacity and optimizing shipyard configuration to meet the Navy’s nuclear-powered fleet maintenance requirements. Congratulations!



From left to right: Facility and Equipment Manager (Code 900F) Joe Singer, Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman, and Code 931 Group Superintendent Benny Bray.