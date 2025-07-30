Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRM host typhoon seminar [Image 2 of 2]

    ASAN, GUAM

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janae McCoy 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (July 31, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus hosted a typhoon seminar with key leaders at Joint Region Marianas headquarters, July 31. Seminar discussions included communication, recovery and organization for the region in the event of a heavy weather event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 02:07
    VIRIN: 250731-N-JC256-1014
    Location: ASAN, GU
