JRM host typhoon seminar

ASAN, Guam (July 31, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus hosted a typhoon seminar with key leaders at Joint Region Marianas headquarters, July 31. Seminar discussions included communication, recovery and organization for the region in the event of a heavy weather event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 02:07
|Photo ID:
|9229197
|VIRIN:
|250731-N-JC256-1014
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|ASAN, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
