JRM host typhoon seminar

ASAN, Guam (July 31, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus hosted a typhoon seminar with key leaders at Joint Region Marianas headquarters, July 31. Seminar discussions included communication, recovery and organization for the region in the event of a heavy weather event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)