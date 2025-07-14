Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a man overboard drill in the Indian Ocean

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Tywane Davis, from Columbia, South Carolina, resecures a rigid-hull inflatable boat after a man overboard drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in the Indian Ocean, July 23. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)