    500 MIB-T and Singapore Strengthen Intelligence Ties [Image 3 of 3]

    500 MIB-T and Singapore Strengthen Intelligence Ties

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jerome Adamczyk, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Deputy Commanding Officer and Kees Cox, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Senior Civilian Advisor, meet with Singapore Army Brig. Gen. Anand, assigned to the 6th Division, to discuss our ongoing intelligence partnership in support of Exercise Tiger Balm at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 23, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 04:35
    Photo ID: 9227030
    VIRIN: 250723-A-UU257-6068
    Resolution: 6606x4406
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    This work, 500 MIB-T and Singapore Strengthen Intelligence Ties [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    500MIB-T
    Partnership
    Intelligence

