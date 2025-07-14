500 MIB-T and Singapore Strengthen Intelligence Ties

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jerome Adamczyk, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Deputy Commanding Officer and Kees Cox, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Senior Civilian Advisor, meet with Singapore Army Brig. Gen. Anand, assigned to the 6th Division, to discuss our ongoing intelligence partnership in support of Exercise Tiger Balm at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 23, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)