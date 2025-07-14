Pathfinder Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pathfinder candidates conduct tactical operations with a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Task Force Pegasus at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, on February 19, 2025. This training sharpens their skills in aircraft guidance and ground-to-air coordination essential for successful mission execution in complex environments. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)