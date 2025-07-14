Pathfinder candidates conduct tactical operations with a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Task Force Pegasus at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, on February 19, 2025. This training sharpens their skills in aircraft guidance and ground-to-air coordination essential for successful mission execution in complex environments. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 02:22
|Photo ID:
|9226944
|VIRIN:
|250219-A-LY473-2534
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|11.79 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pathfinder Training [Image 20 of 20], by CPT Andrew Lightsey IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.