Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pathfinder Training [Image 8 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pathfinder Training

    KUWAIT

    02.18.2025

    Photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    Pathfinder candidates conduct tactical operations with a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Task Force Pegasus at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, on February 19, 2025. This training sharpens their skills in aircraft guidance and ground-to-air coordination essential for successful mission execution in complex environments. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Andrew Lightsey IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 02:22
    Photo ID: 9226934
    VIRIN: 250219-A-LY473-6449
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 9.24 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pathfinder Training [Image 20 of 20], by CPT Andrew Lightsey IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pathfinder Training
    Pathfinder Training
    Pathfinder Training
    Pathfinder Training
    Pathfinder Training
    Pathfinder Training
    Pathfinder Training
    Pathfinder Training
    Pathfinder Training
    Pathfinder Training
    Pathfinder Training
    Pathfinder Training
    Pathfinder Training
    Pathfinder Training
    Pathfinder Training
    Pathfinder Training
    Pathfinder Training
    Pathfinder Training
    Pathfinder Training
    Pathfinder Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download