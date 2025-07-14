Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Todd F. Cimicata, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 Visits Pacific Partnership 2025 Work Sites in Lae, Papua New Guinea July 2025

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Julio Rivera 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LAE, Papua New Guinea (July 29, 2025) Rear Adm. Todd F. Cimicata, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 holds discussion with Pacific Partnership 2025 multinational member’s while visiting a building site in Lae, Papua New Guinea, July 29, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Julio Rivera)

    PP25; PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP; PAPUA NEW GUINEA; CTF 73

