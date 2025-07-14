Opening Ceremony for Seattle Fleet Week 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SEATTLE (July 29, 2025) Seattle residents observe an MH-60 Dolphin from the U.S. Coast Guard as it performs a search and rescue demonstration at Seattle Fleet Week 2025. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shane Bryan/Released)