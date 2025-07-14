Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Opening Ceremony for Seattle Fleet Week 2025

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Opening Ceremony for Seattle Fleet Week 2025

    SEATTLE, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Shane Bryan 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    SEATTLE (July 29, 2025) An MH-60 Dolphin from the U.S. Coast Guard performs a search and rescue demonstration at Seattle Fleet Week 2025. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Shane Bryan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 22:50
    Photo ID: 9226759
    VIRIN: 250729-N-AD724-1145
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Opening Ceremony for Seattle Fleet Week 2025, by PO1 Shane Bryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seattle Fleet Week 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download