SEATTLE (July 29, 2025) – Sailors and Coast Guardsman watch as Navy Region Northwest Band performs at the opening ceremony for Seattle Fleet Week 2025. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities. of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shane Bryan/Released)