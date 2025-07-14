Opening Ceremony for Seattle Fleet Week 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SEATTLE (July 29, 2025) – Navy Region Northwest Band performs on Pier 62 in Seattle prior to the parade of ships kicking off Seattle Fleet Week 2025. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities. of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shane Bryan/Released)