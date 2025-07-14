Terrain familiarization and squad movements are key to combat readiness on the Korean Peninsula.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 22:10
|Photo ID:
|9226732
|VIRIN:
|250729-A-GF403-1444
|Resolution:
|5011x3336
|Size:
|8.44 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A rifleman from B Co., 4-9IN maneuvers up a steep slope at Camp Casey Training Area, South Korea July 29, 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.