Date Taken: 07.29.2025 Date Posted: 07.29.2025 22:10 Photo ID: 9226732 VIRIN: 250729-A-GF403-1444 Resolution: 5011x3336 Size: 8.44 MB Location: KR

Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, A rifleman from B Co., 4-9IN maneuvers up a steep slope at Camp Casey Training Area, South Korea July 29, 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.