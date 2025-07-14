Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A rifleman from B Co., 4-9IN maneuvers up a steep slope at Camp Casey Training Area, South Korea July 29, 2025 [Image 5 of 5]

    A rifleman from B Co., 4-9IN maneuvers up a steep slope at Camp Casey Training Area, South Korea July 29, 2025

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Sauls 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Terrain familiarization and squad movements are key to combat readiness on the Korean Peninsula.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 22:10
    Photo ID: 9226732
    VIRIN: 250729-A-GF403-1444
    Resolution: 5011x3336
    Size: 8.44 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A rifleman from B Co., 4-9IN maneuvers up a steep slope at Camp Casey Training Area, South Korea July 29, 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alpha team leader from Brutal Company fires from a fighting position during a situation training exercise at Camp Casey, South Korea, July 29, 2025
    U.S. Army Pfc. conducts security operations with an M240 machine gun during a squad-level maneuver lane at Camp Casey, South Korea, July 29 2025
    A rifleman from B Co., 4-9IN continues movement across a mountain ridge line during situational training at Camp Casey, South Korea, July 29, 2025
    Soldiers from B Co., 4-9IN evacuate a simulated casualty under fire during a situational training exercise at Camp Casey, South Korea, July 29, 2025
    A rifleman from B Co., 4-9IN maneuvers up a steep slope at Camp Casey Training Area, South Korea July 29, 2025

    2ID
    1SBCT
    KRF-16
    4ID

