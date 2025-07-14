Date Taken: 07.29.2025 Date Posted: 07.29.2025 22:10 Photo ID: 9226731 VIRIN: 250729-A-GF403-5051 Resolution: 4863x3237 Size: 4.27 MB Location: KR

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Soldiers from B Co., 4-9IN evacuate a simulated casualty under fire during a situational training exercise at Camp Casey, South Korea, July 29, 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.