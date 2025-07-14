Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers from B Co., 4-9IN evacuate a simulated casualty under fire during a situational training exercise at Camp Casey, South Korea, July 29, 2025 [Image 4 of 5]

    Soldiers from B Co., 4-9IN evacuate a simulated casualty under fire during a situational training exercise at Camp Casey, South Korea, July 29, 2025

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Sauls 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    The fast-paced lanes reinforced the importance of casualty care and tactical movement under duress.

    This work, Soldiers from B Co., 4-9IN evacuate a simulated casualty under fire during a situational training exercise at Camp Casey, South Korea, July 29, 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alpha team leader from Brutal Company fires from a fighting position during a situation training exercise at Camp Casey, South Korea, July 29, 2025
    U.S. Army Pfc. conducts security operations with an M240 machine gun during a squad-level maneuver lane at Camp Casey, South Korea, July 29 2025
    A rifleman from B Co., 4-9IN continues movement across a mountain ridge line during situational training at Camp Casey, South Korea, July 29, 2025
    Soldiers from B Co., 4-9IN evacuate a simulated casualty under fire during a situational training exercise at Camp Casey, South Korea, July 29, 2025
    A rifleman from B Co., 4-9IN maneuvers up a steep slope at Camp Casey Training Area, South Korea July 29, 2025

    TAGS

    2ID
    1SBCT
    KRF-16
    4ID

