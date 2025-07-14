Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readiness Initiatives at Fort Buchanan Ahead of Peak Hurricane Months [Image 3 of 4]

    Readiness Initiatives at Fort Buchanan Ahead of Peak Hurricane Months

    PUERTO RICO

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Representatives of military units, tenants, and other federal organizations, including the Army Reserve, National Guard, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, and the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), participated in the installation's Hurricane Rehearsal of Concept exercise, July 29 at the headquarters.

