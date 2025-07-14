Representatives of military units, tenants, and other federal organizations, including the Army Reserve, National Guard, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, and the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), participated in the installation's Hurricane Rehearsal of Concept exercise, July 29 at the headquarters.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 16:14
|Photo ID:
|9226026
|VIRIN:
|250729-A-CC868-1004
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Readiness Initiatives at Fort Buchanan Ahead of Peak Hurricane Months [Image 4 of 4], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Readiness Initiatives at Fort Buchanan Ahead of Peak Hurricane Months
No keywords found.